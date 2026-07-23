Climate Uncensored

Climate Uncensored

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Entropy Prevails's avatar
Entropy Prevails
10h

Don’t worry, it’s gonna get worse before it gets worse.

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Jeff Suchon's avatar
Jeff Suchon
10h

Water we going to do about it?

Thank you, Jim on your relentless share.

I feel the whole water cycle - heat relationship is the most under reported info needed.

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